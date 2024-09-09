Democratic candidate and current Vice President Kamala Harris, a former courtroom prosecutor, is set to take to the stage in Philadelphia against Trump.

The pair's debate follows on from Biden and Trump's debate earlier this summer, which led to Harris's nomination due to the former's much criticised performance, and Trump's assassination attempt.

But when is it and how can you watch it in the UK? Read on to find out.

When is the Kamala Harris / Donald Trump 2024 US presidential debate?

The debate will take place live on Tuesday 10th September at 9pm, Eastern Time.

Scroll down to find out how to tune in this side of the pond.

How to watch the Kamala Harris / Donald Trump 2024 US presidential debate in the UK

In the UK, the debate will be aired live on Channel 4 on Wednesday 11th September from 1.30am to 4am.

It's likely it will then be available to stream on All4.

Louisa Compton, Head of News and Current Affairs and Specialist Factual and Sport at Channel 4 said: "The 2024 US election is already proving to be one of the most divisive and pivotal elections in recent history and we are delighted that the Channel 4 audience has the opportunity to watch the crucial Presidential debate live and in full.

"This deal with ABC demonstrates, yet again, our commitment to delivering unparalleled coverage of global events."

Who will moderate the Kamala Harris / Donald Trump 2024 US presidential debate?

The debate will be moderated by ABC’s World News Tonight host David Muir and ABC News Live Prime anchor Linsey Davis.

In the UK, Channel 4 has appointed former Washington, DC correspondent Matt Frei to host.

