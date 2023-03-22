The hearing will see the House of Commons Privileges committee session on the legality of activities in 10 Downing Street under Covid regulations covering Covid rule-breaking parties, with evidence from former prime minister Boris Johnson.

Boris Johnson is appearing in a much-anticipated hearing regarding the "Partygate" scandal.

The committee is being chaired by Labour MP Harriet Harman and will see Johnson questioned on whether he intentionally misled Parliament over the conduct of Downing Street staff during Covid-19 lockdown restrictions.

The committee has emphasised its independence and purpose to decide whether Johnson intentionally misled the House of Commons and whether he corrected the record in the house in good time.

Johnson has accepted that he misled the House of Commons but denies he did so deliberately, arguing that he relied on the advice of senior staff.

The former PM has sworn to "tell the truth and nothing but the truth" on a bible and claimed that he, "hand on heart, did not lie to the house".

So, how can you watch the House of Commons Privileges committee session?

Never miss a thing. Get the best of RadioTimes.com sent to your inbox. Sign up to be the first to know about breaking stories and new series! Email address Sign Up By entering your details, you are agreeing to our terms and conditions and privacy policy. You can unsubscribe at any time.

How to watch Boris Johnson 'Partygate' hearing for Privileges Committee

The Conduct of Boris Johnson Inquiry is available to watch on BBC Parliament, BBC News, Sky News and other leading news services online.

The broadcast of the Privileges Committee hearing started at 2pm GMT, but was adjourned briefly for a vote in the House of Commons regarding Prime Minister Rishi Sunak's Brexit deal for Northern Ireland.

The hearing is also available to watch live on UK Parliament's Official YouTube account below.

The Privileges Committee consists of seven members, who are the following:

Harriet Harman MP (Labour)

Andy Carter MP (Conservative)

Alberto Costa MP (Conservative)

Allan Dorans MP (SNP)

Yvonne Fovargue MP (Labour)

Sir Bernard Jenkin MP (Conservative)

Sir Charles Walker MP (Conservative)

Other members of parliament are attending the hearing in the audience.

If you're looking for something else to watch, check out our TV Guide and Streaming Guide.

Advertisement

Try Radio Times magazine today and get 12 issues for only £1 with delivery to your home – subscribe now. For more from the biggest stars in TV, listen to the Radio Times View From My Sofa podcast.