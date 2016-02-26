Presenting with different co-hosts, covering US presidential elections, Hurricane Katrina, the 2012 Olympics and the war in Afghanistan, Turnbull's had an incredible career. And we can't get over how young and fresh faced he looks in some of these clips...

A look back on @billtu's career for @BBCNews and @BBCBreakfast where he covered some of the biggest stories for us.https://t.co/WYsXhLPcFU — BBC Breakfast (@BBCBreakfast) February 26, 2016

Advertisement

The video was posted on Twitter with the words: "A look back on @billtu's career for @BBCNews and @BBCBreakfast where he covered some of the biggest stories for us."