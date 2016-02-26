Watch Bill Turnbull's BBC Breakfast career from start to finish
As he presents his final BBC Breakfast show, look back at the high points of the veteran newsreader's career
Pass the tissues... After 15 years Bill Turnbull is bidding a final farewell to BBC Breakfast.
He's been a beloved and familiar face on the morning news show for a decade and a half, but now he's calling time on the early starts. And to mark his final show, the BBC have put together a video tribute, looking back at some of the iconic stories Turnbull has been part of during his years at the Beeb.
Presenting with different co-hosts, covering US presidential elections, Hurricane Katrina, the 2012 Olympics and the war in Afghanistan, Turnbull's had an incredible career. And we can't get over how young and fresh faced he looks in some of these clips...
A look back on @billtu's career for @BBCNews and @BBCBreakfast where he covered some of the biggest stories for us.https://t.co/WYsXhLPcFU
— BBC Breakfast (@BBCBreakfast) February 26, 2016
