Video: BBC weather presenters
The meteorologists are subjected to the elements for a Radio Times photoshoot
See the BBC's top weather presenters in their element - and many other elements, too. For the launch of BBC1's The Great British Weather show, Radio Times subjected the meteorologists to sunshine, snow, wind, fog and rain.
Louise Lear, Darren Bett, Laura Tobin, Jay Wynne, Alex Deakin and Nina Ridge all stepped up to be photographed. Every one of them told RT how delighted they were to be out of their usual tiny BBC studio where it’s just them and automated cameras.
Some of them got very wet, some of them had a snowball, and all of them were scorched: watch Louise Lear, in heavy autumn coat, explain that the exclusive RT photoshoot took place on a particularly hot London day.
