Covering off the BBC, ITV, Channel 4 and Sky News, read on for the plans from each individual channel this Election Night.

How to watch UK Election Night 2024 and schedule

BBC

Clive Myrie and Laura Kuenssberg. BBC/Jeff Overs

Laura Kuenssberg and Clive Myrie have been confirmed to host BBC TV Election Night coverage, alongside BBC political editor Chris Mason.

They will be joined by Reeta Chakrabarti, who will be analysing the results as they come in.

Jeremy Vine will be broadcasting from Cardiff, Kirsty Wark from Glasgow and Andrea Catherwood from Belfast, and Election Night staple Sir John Curtice will also be in the studio with Kuenssberg, Myrie, Mason and Chakrabarti to offer his insights.

Reporting from key locations across the country will be Fiona Bruce, Victoria Derbyshire, Naga Munchetty, Nick Watt and Alex Forsyth.

The live coverage of the results will start on BBC One and iPlayer at 9:55pm and run throughout the night.

The following morning, presenters Sophie Raworth and Jon Kay will be joined by deputy political editor Vicki Young for Election 2024: The Results.

This coverage will start on BBC One on Friday 5th July at 8am and conclude on the channel at 4:30pm.

ITV

George Osborne, Nicola Sturgeon, Tom Bradby and Ed Balls. ITN

Tom Bradby will once again lead ITV's election coverage and will be joined in the studio throughout the night by an array of political insider guests.

Some of these include George Osborne, Ed Balls and Nicola Sturgeon.

As well as Bradby, ITV News' Robert Peston, Anushka Asthana and Paul Brand, and ITV's leading election analysts Professor Jane Green and Professor Colin Rallings will be on hand for Election 2024 Live: The Results, which airs on ITV1, ITVX, STV and STV Player.

Election 2024 Live: The Results starts on ITV1 from 9:50pm.

At 6am, Susanna Reid and Ed Balls will be co-anchoring on Good Morning Britain, with the latter leaving the overnight coverage to join GMB.

Channel 4

Rory Stewart and Alastair Campbell on The Rest Is Politics. Channel 4

Channel 4 was the first broadcaster to unveil its General Election night coverage, with a line-up of "heavyweight commentators and top-tier analysis".

This will be fronted by Krishnan Guru-Murthy and The News Agents' Emily Maitlis.

They will be joined throughout the night by The Rest Is Politics podcast hosts Alastair Campbell and Rory Stewart, and there will also be some unique commentary from some of the stars of Gogglebox during the evening, as the sofa stars provide their take on the campaigns.

Joining the coverage throughout the night will be Conservative former Chancellors Kwasi Kwarteng and Nadhim Zahawi, Labour's Harriet Harman, ex-Liberal Democrat leader Vince Cable, the SNP's Mhairi Black and Reform UK campaigner Ann Widdecombe.

Channel 4 News' Political Editor Gary Gibbon will also be on hand, as well as a team of reporters up and down the country.

Britain Decides with The Rest Is Politics and Gogglebox airs on Channel 4 from 9:45pm to 9am.

Sky News

Sky News' Kay Burley. Sky UK Limited

Chief presenter Kay Burley will anchor Election Night Live, joined by political editor Beth Rigby, presenter of Sky's Sunday politics show Sir Trevor Phillips and economics and data editor Ed Conway.

Mayor of Greater Manchester Andy Burnham and former leader of the Scottish Conservatives Baroness Ruth Davidson will also provide guest analysis.

Elections analyst Professor Michael Thrasher will also be on hand to offer statistical analysis of the election.

The following morning, lead politics presenter Sophy Ridge will be live from Westminster, joined by deputy political editor Sam Coates and Sky News contributor Adam Boulton.

The Battle for Number 10: Election Night Live airs on Sky Showcase and Sky News from 9pm to 7am, followed by Election Breakfast from 7am to 10am.

