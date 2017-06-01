At the end of the debate it was Liberal Democrat leader Tim Farron who delivered the zinger of the night:

"Amber Rudd is up next. She is not the Prime Minister. The Prime Minister isn't here. She can't be bothered. So why should you? In fact Bake Off is on BBC2 next. Why not make a brew. You’re not worth Theresa May’s time. Don't give her yours."

Earlier in the day, the Prime Minister had made her excuses for not turning up – including that she couldn't possibly let herself be distracted by an election, even if she did call it herself. No, instead she is focusing on Brexit.

Twitter was absolutely delighted with Farron’s flair – including one Bake Off contestant…

There were, however, a few extremely disappointed fans who took pains to point out that it was NOT in fact the almighty Bake Off which was about to air on BBC2 – because, you know, it moved to Channel 4, remember? – but that Farron had instead pointed us in the direction of spin-off show, Creme de la Creme. Sheesh!