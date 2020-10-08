Her morning famous talk show Trisha ran each weekday morning between 1998-2004.

A source told The Sun: “It’s being referred to as Talk to Trisha at the moment. But telly fans will recognise it for what it is — the old legendary show and her back together.”

The new version of Trisha is reportedly being made by documentary production giants Spun Gold, the company behind shows such as The Really Full Monty: Live and The Grand Party Hotel.

However, RadioTimes.com understands nothing has yet been commissioned.

Trisha has been living in the United States for much of the past two decades, but was most recently seen in the UK as a competitor on Dancing on Ice earlier this year, where she was first to be voted off the show.

Her syndicated talk show in America, The Trisha Goddard Show, ran for two years from 2012-2014 and was distributed by NBCUniversal Television Distribution. It screened in the UK on Channel 5

Her daughter, Billie, is about to make her debut in Channel 4's reality contest, The Bridge, which premieres on Sunday 11th October.

