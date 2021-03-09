Accessibility Links

Trevor Peacock, star of The Vicar of Dibley, dies aged 89

Trevor Peacock played Jim Trott in the beloved sitcom.

The Vicar of Dibley

Published:

Actor Trevor Peacock, who famously starred alongside Dawn French in The Vicar of Dibley, has died aged 89, his agent has confirmed.

A statement on behalf of the family, obtained by Metro, said: “Trevor Peacock, actor, writer and song-writer, died aged 89 on the morning of March 8th from a dementia-related illness.

Peacock played Jim Trott in The Vicar of Dibley, one of the village’s most notable residents. The beloved character’s famous catchphrase was the repetition of “no, no, no, no”, which would often get him and Geraldine (French) into all sorts of trouble.

After the news of his passing broke, French took to Twitter to pay tribute to her co-star.

“Night Trev. I love you,” she posted, alongside a picture of the pair.

Following the end of the French-fronted British sitcom back in 2007, Peacock was diagnosed with dementia in 2009. He retired from acting in 2017. His last appearance on TV was on the Vicar of Dibley Comic Relief Special in 2015.

Though he did not appear in the series of special Vicar of Dibley’s lockdown episodes which aired in December 2020, he was mentioned by French alongside other Vicar of Dibley cast members who weren’t able to participate or had passed away.

As well as hilarious Dibley resident Jim Trott, whose most memorable moments include a Full Monty-inspired striptease, Peacock also starred as war veteran Sid in EastEnders and had roles in the likes of My Family, Jonathan Creek and Between the Lines.

If you’re looking for something else to watch, check out our TV Guide

