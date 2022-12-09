Thursday night's episode (8th December) marked the last for the late-night host after seven years with the Comedy Central program.

Trevor Noah has bid an emotional goodbye to The Daily Show.

Noah first revealed his plans to depart from The Daily Show back in September.

The presenter told his audience he was “filled with gratitude for the journey” of hosting the series, but that his “time is up”.

“It’s been absolutely amazing. It’s something that I never expected. And I found myself thinking throughout the time, you know, everything we’ve gone through, the Trump presidency, the pandemic, just the journey of, you know, the more pandemic,” he said. “And then, and I realised that after the seven years, my time is up.

“I realised there’s another part of my life that I want to carry on exploring. I miss learning other languages. I miss going to other countries and putting on shows. I miss just being everywhere, doing everything.”

The show is currently on hiatus and will resume in mid-January, but who will be at its helm when it returns? Read on for everything you need to know about Noah's replacement.

Who will replace Trevor Noah on The Daily Show?

The Daily Show is yet to hire a permanent replacement for the outgoing host.

Having said that, Comedy Central has recruited plenty of big names to host the program in the meantime.

On Tuesday (6th December) the network announced that Al Franken, Chelsea Handler, DL Hughley, Leslie Jones, John Leguizamo, Hasan Minhaj, Kal Penn, Sarah Silverman, Wanda Sykes and Marlon Wayans will act as rotating guest hosts of the show when it returns in January.

“As we enter Trevor’s final week, we want to thank him for his many contributions,“ Chris McCarthy, president of Paramount Media Networks, said in a statement.

“Trevor redefined the show, as did Jon Stewart before him, and as we look to the future, we are excited to reimagine it yet again with the help of this incredible list of talent and correspondents along with the immensely talented ‘Daily Show’ team.”

According to Variety, Comedy Central might replace Noah with Samantha Bee, a former Daily Show correspondent who went on to host her own satire news show, TBS’s now-cancelled Full Frontal With Samantha Bee.

Actor and Obama White House staffer Kal Penn is also thought to be in the running, according to the publication.

