A toddler upstaged newsreader Alastair Stewart during the ITV afternoon news yesterday, by clambering all over his desk.

Advertisement

The broadcaster was discussing the testing of babies for milk allergies with mother Lucy Ronka, who was accompanied by her two very cute children Alice and George. While George was a little more sedate, choosing to sit and sheepishly nod to Stewart's questions, Alice went rogue. The segment culminated with Alice, who had managed to sit herself on top of the desk, high-fiving the newsreader. Watch the clip below.