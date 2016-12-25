We’re hit such an advanced stage of nitpickery, it’s amazing Screen Rant only managed to find 20 errors in ubiquitous kids movie Frozen to highlight.

“The ice saws in frozen are used properly, but it would be impossible to start by stabbing directly through ice that thick.”

“Kristoff’s guitar clearly has four strings, but only three tuning pegs.”

Somehow, we don’t think these massive blunders are going to stop 7-year-olds singing ‘Let it Go’ every single second of every single day.