After a day of technical troubles which forced the BBC News channel to air old footage for close to an hour, the team decided to broadcast the News at Six from their Millbank Studio.

But they soon ran into rush hour traffic, which was brought to a near-standstill by a major demonstration at Parliament by women affected by changes to the state pension age.

The situation became increasingly nerve-wracking...

More like this

But former Crimewatch presenter Fiona Bruce managed to find a friendly policeman.

Some were pretty miffed that Fiona Bruce gets a police escort when she's running late to work:

While others were cheering her on...

Advertisement

And as Hugh Bonneville noticed, there was something very W1A about the whole situation.