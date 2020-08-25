Speaking towards the end of the show, a visibly upset Jones said, "Now, before we go, we just wanted to pay tribute to one of out colleagues Charlie Mott, who sadly died at the weekend.

"Everybody on the team is absolutely devastated. He was hugely talented and such good company. We miss him so much."

She added, "Our thoughts are with his family and we are sending lots of love from all of us here. Goodbye."

In a further mark of respect for Mott, the closing credits for the show were accompanied by silence rather than the One Show theme playing out the episode as usual.

Meanwhile, many other former colleagues and of Mott and those who had known him took to social media to pay tribute to him after hearing the news.

Welsh sprinter Iwan Thomas wrote, "Totally devastated, one of the nicest people I have met in this industry, always brought a smile to my face when I saw his name on the call sheet knowing I’d spend time with him.

"Talented, kind & funny, taken far too young. Will miss you Charlie boy x."

Ands presenter and reporter Kevin Duala posted a recent photo of Mott alongside the caption, "This was just over a week ago! I can’t believe it! A lovely man, great professional always smiling on location with the world at his feet. My condolences go to all the family."

Producer and director Matt Pitts-Tucker added, "Such a joyous, passionate and dedicated person to work with. I’ll miss him forever. From Secret Britain to @BBCTheOneShow We saw the UK far & wide, always a constant pleasure. RIP Charlie X."

