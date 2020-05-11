The press conference follows Johnson's statement to the House of Commons earlier today, in which the Prime Minister outlined the government's new COVID-19 Alert system and provided guidance regarding measures to ease the lockdown.

Beyond the move for The One Show, there are a few other changes to this evening's schedule as a knock-on effect of the change.

EastEnders will air as previously billed at 8pm, following the conclusion of the BBC News Special, and the schedule will continue as originally outlined until 10:50pm.

More like this

At that time the Panorama coronavirus schedule originally billed for 7:30pm will air, with the remainder of the night's programmes airing slightly later than previously planned.

The BBC News Special is the second today, following an earlier programme to provide coverage of the Prime Minister's Commons address - with Escape to the Country, Garden Rescue and Antiques Road Trip having been dropped from the schedule.

Advertisement

This is far from the first time since the lockdown began that BBC One has made a last-minute change to the schedule to allow for a special news programme, as the broadcaster looks to ensure the nation is kept up to date with the latest developments.

If you're looking for more to watch, check out our TV guide.