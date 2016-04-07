The young reporter's version of events beat all rival news organisations, but critics started posting negative comments on her social media sites.

So instead of just staying quiet, Lysiak read out some of the insults on her website's YouTube channel (below), including one comment which read, "Nine-year-old girls should be playing with dolls, not trying to be reporters."

Hilde told critics: "I know some of you just want me to sit down and be quiet because I'm nine.

"But if you want me to stop covering news, then you get off your computer and do something about the news.

"There, is that cute enough for you?"

It's certainly badass enough...

Aside from having a natural nose for news, Hilde has learnt the tricks of the trade from her father, Matthew Lysiak, who is a former New York Daily News reporter.