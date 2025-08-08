The new breakfast show's name and studio will be revealed later this year, with exact transmission details yet to be confirmed.

Ridge – who previously hosted Sophy Ridge on Sunday – was a lead presenter during the last UK election coverage, and is known for her disarming interview technique.

Earlier this year, Ridge was named RTS Presenter of the Year at the RTS Television Journalism Awards 2025.

Wilfred Frost, son of the legendary broadcaster Sir David Frost, has previously worked for US broadcasters CNBC and NBC, and earlier in the year produced the critically acclaimed documentary series David Frost vs –.

Sophy Ridge and Wilfred Frost. Sky

Kay Burley, who was a founding member of Sky News when it launched in 1989, announced her retirement from Sky News after 36 years back in February.

She announced the news during her final show on the Sky News Breakfast programme, and said in her closing remarks: "From a standing start to one of the most recognised and valued brands in global news, it's been an honour and privilege to work with some of the best and hardest working teams in the business.

"News by its very nature is often devastating, and together we've covered so many life-changing events – from the tragic death of Diana, the shocking terror attack of 9/11; the Asian Tsunami; the Concorde air disaster."

"But we've also enjoyed some wonderful high notes too, haven't we – the thrill of London winning the chance to host the 2012 Olympics; a plethora of royal weddings; jubilees, and who can forget days and days and days waiting for royal babies to arrive at the Lindo Wing.

"But after over a million minutes of live TV news – more than anyone else in the world – its time for me to indulge in some of my other passions – including my love for travel.

"So, after covering 12 separate general elections – including Sir Keir Starmer's victory last year – I am retiring from Sky News – let politicians of every party just rejoice at that news!

"Thank you for waking up and tuning in every morning. I can't tell you how much I have appreciated your support over the last three and a half decades: You're awesome. I will post more on my social media and hope to see you around. Please keep in touch."

