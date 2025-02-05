She said, in her closing remarks: "From a standing start to one of the most recognised and valued brands in global news, it's been an honour and privilege to work with some of the best and hardest working teams in the business.

"News by its very nature is often devastating, and together we've covered so many life-changing events – from the tragic death of Diana, the shocking terror attack of 9/11; the Asian Tsunami; the Concorde air disaster."

"But we've also enjoyed some wonderful high notes too, haven't we – the thrill of London winning the chance to host the 2012 Olympics; a plethora of royal weddings; jubilees, and who can forget days and days and days waiting for royal babies to arrive at the Lindo Wing.

"But after over a million minutes of live TV news – more than anyone else in the world – its time for me to indulge in some of my other passions – including my love for travel.

"So, after covering 12 separate general elections – including Sir Keir Starmer's victory last year – I am retiring from Sky News – let politicians of every party just rejoice at that news!

"Thank you for waking up and tuning in every morning. I can't tell you how much I have appreciated your support over the last three and a half decades: You're awesome. I will post more on my social media and hope to see you around. Please keep in touch."

Burley started her reporting career at the age of 17, and before moving to Sky News, worked for a variety of broadcasters, including BBC local radio, Tyne Tees Television and TV-am.

In a message to Burley's Sky News colleagues, David Rhodes, Sky News Executive Chairman said: "Talking with Kay about her plans, we all felt it was more fitting that Kay break this story herself. She's done that now in her own words, and we'll be sharing the clip on social channels today."

"With millions of minutes presenting live rolling news, Kay's legacy in television journalism is unmatched, as is her commitment to Sky's legacy," Rhodes continued. "And I'm sure some MPs in Westminster will sleep easy knowing they won't face her indomitable questioning in the mornings....

"Kay confirmed that today was her final broadcast with Sky News. Of course, Breakfast continues — with the other current presenters and with our Friday-Sunday team. We thank Kay for her huge contribution to Sky, to the art of the interview and to British journalism. And we wish her the best of luck."

