Holmes revealed at the start of the month that he is leaving Sky to pursue "other dreams", including documentary projects.

Mee will host the flagship morning news show from Monday to Thursday, alongside Sky’s senior news correspondent Jonathan Samuels, taking up residence in what is described by the broadcaster as a new “state of the art” glass studio. Stephen Dixon will continue to present Sunrise from Friday to Sunday with co-host Isabel Webster.

Sky Sports fans will know Mee as the face of Saturday Night Football and Cricket AM, while Sunrise viewers will remember her from a recent stint covering for Isabel Webster. As a Sky News correspondent, she has broken major stories live on air, including the death of Margaret Thatcher and the Brussels terrorist attacks.

Mee said of her appointment: “I'm so excited about returning to the Sunrise hot seat; taking over from Eamonn is a real honour and I feel privileged that I will be starting the day with Sunrise viewers around the UK and beyond. Live news is always such a thrill, you never know where the morning will take you and I looking forward to finding out.”

Sky's Head of News John Ryley added: ‘‘I am delighted that Sarah-Jane is to anchor Sunrise. She's enjoying a stellar career here at Sky and will bring a fresh outlook to Sunrise, combining a lightness of touch with sharp journalistic nous; I know she will excel in her new role.”

Sarah-Jane Mee and Jonathan Samuels will host Sunrise from Monday 17th October

Eamonn Holmes presents his last show on Thursday 13th October