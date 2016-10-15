Speaking at the Cheltenham Literature Festival, Brand reflected on his famous Newsnight interview with Brand in 2013.

When it was suggested by his interviewer, journalist Emma Barnett, that he “continues to email” Brand, Paxman said: “I don’t continue to email….he doesn’t reply any more. He ran away."

“I suggested to him during the election campaign that we do a series of films in which we rented or bought an old ice cream van and went around to political rallies and getting the chimes going and giving away ice creams.”

However it appears that Brand did not respond to his queries.

“I actually quite liked Russell Brand,” he said of the encounter in 2013 (below).

Paxman said he had harboured low expectations of Brand before the Newsnight interview, as he was "a multimillionaire with a house in California talking about the need to take from the rich and give to the poor".

But he added: "There is something irresistible about him... he stands squarely in the British tradition of cheeky chappies."