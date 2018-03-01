In total, the BBC took home 11 awards, including Daily News Programme and Television News Journalist of the Year (Orla Guerin). BBC's Nawal al-Maghafi also won the Young Talent of the Year award for her work in Yemen.

Newsnight won two awards for its coverage of the Grenfell Tower fire and the Rohingya refugee crisis.

Elsewhere, Sky News won News Channel of the Year, thanks in part to its coverage of the Manchester terror attack in May last year.

Channel 4's head of news and current affaits Dorothy Byrne received the Outstanding Contribution Award, while Sir John Justice's and his colleagues, the team behind the 2017 election exit polls, won the Judges Award.

