In October, he announced the Duchess' April due date. “Now, bearing in mind that they announced that she was pregnant back in September and it was thought that she was around two or three months pregnant, I’m not sure how much news this really is," he said on air.

The BBC correspondant added: “But anyway it’s April so clear your diaries, get the time booked off because that’s what I’m doing."

However, viewers are hoping that McCoy did not in fact book an April holiday, but will be on hand to deliver the coverage of the birth.

"Can't wait for the @BBCSimonMcCoy Royal Baby meme to be enhanced," one user wrote on Twitter.

"Hope the BBC deploy @BBCSimonMcCoy for Royal Baby coverage. He was so excited last time," another user said.

In July 203, the wait for the birth of Prince George appeared to take its toll on McCoy, as he delivered a distinctly lacklustre news update.

Standing outside of the Lindo Wing of St Mary's hospital, McCoy said of the repeat broadcasts: “Well plenty more to come from here of course, none of it news, because that will come from Buckingham Palace. But that won’t stop us. We’ll see you later.”