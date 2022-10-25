Liz Truss is expected to give a short statement outside Downing Street at around 10:15am this morning, before heading to see King Charles and formally tendering her resignation.

Sunak is also expected to deliver his first speech as Prime Minister once Truss has resigned, before turning his attention towards building a top team that he will hope can return a measure of stability to both the Tory party and the country.

The former chancellor won the Tory leadership contest after rivals Boris Johnson and Penny Mordaunt dropped out of the race to replace Truss at Number 10.

He becomes the third Prime Minister of the year, Britain’s first Hindu Prime Minister, the first Prime Minister of colour, and the youngest in modern political history at the age of 42.

When will he give his first speech today as Prime Minister and how can you watch it? Read on for everything you need to know.

When will Rishi Sunak give his first speech as Prime Minister?

Truss held her final Cabinet meeting at 9am today (25th October) ahead of Sunak’s appointment as the country’s next Prime Minister.

Truss then made a statement outside Number 10 at around 10:15am, before travelling to Buckingham Palace to see King Charles and formally offering her resignation.

Once Truss has resigned, Sunak will meet with King Charles and be invited to form a new government.

He will then return to Downing Street and deliver his first speech as Prime Minister just before midday today. The speech is expected at approximately 11:35am.

How to watch Rishi Sunak’s speech today

The speech will be aired on BBC News and Sky News.

Viewers will then be able to watch the statement back via BBC News on BBC iPlayer and Sky News on YouTube.

