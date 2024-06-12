Following backlash, Sunak apologised on Friday, saying that "on reflection" it was a mistake not to have stayed for the whole event.

And now ITV News has released a clip from the programme, which is set to air tonight, revealing that Sunak opened the interview by apologising for being late, adding that the D-Day events "all just ran over".

Elsewhere in the ITV Tonight interview, Brand asked the prime minister about his wealth and whether there was one thing he had ever gone without, to which he responded "lots of things" - including Sky TV.

Sunak, who attended the fee-paying Winchester College, said: "My family emigrated here with very little. I was raised with the values of hard work."

He added: "I went without lots of things because my parents wanted to put everything into our education."

When pressed, he continued: "There are all sorts of things that I wanted as a kid that I couldn't have, famously Sky TV! That was something that we never had growing up."

Wondering what time Sunak's interview is set to air on ITV? Read on for everything you need to know.

What time is Rishi Sunak's interview with ITV, conducted on D-Day?

The full programme, titled The Leadership Interviews: Rishi Sunak, will air at 7pm tonight (Wednesday 12th June) on ITV1 and ITVX.

The first interview programme with Brand aired on ITV1 on 6th June and featured Liberal Democrats leader Sir Ed Davey.

