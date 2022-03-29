How to watch Prince Philip memorial service – time and channel

The Duke of Edinburgh died in April 2021 at the age of 99, just two weeks away from what would have been his 100th birthday.

Prince Philip’s life and legacy will be honoured today (29th March) at a major memorial service held at Westminster Abbey.

Tuesday’s large-scale event is expected to feature many elements the Duke of Edinburgh had planned for his funeral, which was significantly reduced in scope due to the COVID-19 pandemic.

Read on for everything you need to know about how to watch the memorial service.

What time is the Prince Philip memorial service?

Prince Philip passed away in April 2021 Getty

Prince Philip’s memorial service will start at 11:30am on Tuesday 29th March.

The final farewell for the Duke of Edinburgh will be held at Westminster Abbey.

How to watch the Prince Philip memorial service

While the service of thanksgiving itself is kicking off at 11:30am, live coverage of the event airs on BBC One from 10:30am and continue until 12:15pm.

The coverage will be presented by Huw Edwards.

An online stream is available to watch via BBC iPlayer here.

What can we expect from the Prince Philip memorial service?

The memorial service is expected to feature many elements Prince Philip planned for his own funeral, which was restricted in scope due to COVID-19.

Last year’s scaled-down farewell, which took place in St George’s Chapel in April 2021, was limited to just 30 people and mass singing was banned, with the Queen sitting alone, socially distanced, at her husband’s funeral.

At Tuesday’s event, hymns will be sung by the Choir of Westminster Abbey and Her Majesty’s Chapel Royal.

Prayers will be said for the duke’s “gifts of character; for his humour and resilience and for his fortitude and devotion to duty” by the Chapel Royal’s Sub-Dean.

Prince Philip’s “energy and spirit of adventure” and “strength and constancy” will also be heralded by the royal estates’ clergy – known as the Queen’s domestic chaplains – during the memorial service.

The ceremony will be attended by a wide range of representatives and loved ones.

Representatives of Philip's charities, including the Duke of Edinburgh Award and the youth UK Cadet Force associations, are expected to be in attendance.

The Queen, who was married to Philip for 73 years, is intending to attend the service, Buckingham Palace has said.

The 95-year-old monarch has recently been forced to pull out of engagements due to ill health, and could not make the Commonwealth Day service on 14th March 2022 because of mobility issues.

