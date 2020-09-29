Their representative told Deadline: “The Duke and Duchess are not taking part in any reality shows.”

Netflix told RadioTimes.com yesterday: “The couple already has several projects in development, including an innovative nature docuseries and an animated series that celebrates inspiring women but we are not disclosing any of the programming slate at this time.”

The couple relocated to Los Angeles in March after winding down their official roles within the Royal Family and subsequently held talks with a number of traditional media companies and streaming networks about a production deal, which some sources have reported to be in the region of £112 million.

More like this

While the exact content of the Netflix deal has not been publicised, the couple announced that their focus will be on “creating content that informs but also gives hope”.

Former Suits star Meghan reportedly has no plans to step back in front of the camera, although she did narrate the Disney+ documentary Elephant, which is currently available on the streaming platform.

Advertisement

Looking for something else to watch? Check out our guide to the best TV series on Netflix and best movies on Netflix, visit our TV Guide, or find out about upcoming new TV shows 2020.