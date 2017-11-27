Later, in a change to the published schedules, BBC1 will show a special documentary called Harry And Meghan: A Royal Engagement, which the BBC says will be “a look at the relationship between Prince Harry and American actress Meghan Markle following the announcement of their engagement.”

The half-hour show will air at 7.30pm this Monday 27th November on BBC1, followed by a news update. The Panorama show ‘The Billion Pound VAT Scam’, that was scheduled to air at that time, has been moved to 10.45pm.

BBC News and Sky News have live updates following the engagement announcement earlier this morning.

Meanwhile, at 10pm, More4 is replacing The Billion Pound Drop with When Harry Met Meghan: A Royal Romance, a documentary promising "the inside story of Meghan Markle and... her relationship with Prince Harry", including a look at Meghan’s childhood in LA, featuring "exclusive interviews with friends and colleagues", not to mention "royal experts" who will consider how ready she is to join the royal family.

And on Tuesday 28th November at 7pm, ITv3 will shove Jessica Fletcher out of the schedule to bring us the wonderfully titled Prince Harry and Meghan: Truly, Madly, Deeply, an updated repeat of the doc aired on ITV earlier this month and with a very similar synopsis to the above programme.

Check back on RadioTimes.com for more changes to the TV schedules as they are announced.