He might only be two years old, but Prince George is already pretty comfortable meeting world leaders. So much so that he's doing it in his pyjamas.

The royal toddler, who is third in line for the throne, was allowed to stay up past his bedtime last night to meet President Obama and first lady Michelle. And instead of dressing up for the occasion, George opted for a casual look, greeting the President of the United States of America in slippers and a monogrammed bathrobe.