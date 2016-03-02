Piers Morgan's thoughts on Donald Trump are not convincing everyone...
After his Super Tuesday success, everyone's talking about how Donald Trump could actually be elected President of the United States.
On Radio 4's Today programme, Piers Morgan – a man who has also managed to engender mixed feelings on both sides of the Atlantic – gave his insight into Trump, who he knows from their time together on the US celebrity version of The Apprentice.
Morgan described Trump as "a smart guy" with “a warmth, a good humour, a sense of perspective...”
This will, of course, all be water off a duck's back to our Piers, who will probably just be pleased that he's topping the other poll that really matters...