A preview of the pair's discussion will be aired during GMB on Friday 26th January, while the full interview will then be broadcast on ITV this Sunday, 28th January at 10pm.

It will be President Trump's first international interview since taking office and the pair will speak at Davos, Switzerland, during the World Economic Forum.

The famously outspoken Good Morning Britain presenter has previously said that although he supported Trump's presidential campaign, and previously described him as a "good friend", he wouldn't have voted for him.

More like this

Advertisement

Speaking on Loose Women in January 2017, Piers said: "The principle of what he is doing is understandable; the way he has gone about it, in my view, is unacceptable. But let’s not just say that every time he speaks he’s a monster, because it’s not true."