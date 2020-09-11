Tiny World incorporates some of the latest technology in miniature filming, allowing the documentary makers to go to places not seen before, which will shine light on the survival instincts and the warrior spirit of the smallest creatures.

The film-makers have captured more than 200 species across the series and each episode will use illustrate how the se animals see the world and how they manage to stay alive.

It has taken almost a decade to film Tiny World, in ecosystems right around the world, ranging from the African savanna to the backyard garden, and the producers promise a series of never-before-seen moments.

Tiny World has been written and executive produced by Tom Hugh-Jones, who was the show runner for Planet Earth II and has been credited for reinventing the natural world documentary genre.

