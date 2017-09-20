Anderson frequently delivers lunch to Assange

Assange has been staying in the Ecuadorian Embassy in London for more than five years, to avoid extradition to the US for breaching bail conditions regarding now-dropped rape allegations.

GMB presenter Piers Morgan quizzed Anderson about their relationship, which she said began when they met through the fashion designer Vivienne Westwood.

More like this

“She introduced me and we got to know each other. I’ve seen him for a long time now. He is a freedom fighter. He’s, I think, one of the most important people in the world,” she said.

Addressing rumours of a romance, Anderson said: “Everywhere I go I have a romantic adventure. We’re friendly yes. Very friendly. I love Julian. He’s one of the most interesting people I’ve ever met. He’s very brave. And then there’s nothing sexier than courage.”

Pressed on whether that meant it was a romance, she said: “I wouldn’t call it romance. I have romance in my life. Can one man do it all? That’s what I want to know. One for conversation, one to be a lover. I’m very lucky.”

Asked if she is in love with Assange, she said: “I love him. No. I have a romantic partner.”

Advertisement

Anderson then joked that the “romantic partner” in question is “terribly jealous” of Assange.