Pamela Anderson on her relationship with Julian Assange: "I wouldn't call it romance"
But the actress and model says she “loves” the WikiLeaks founder and that "there's nothing sexier than courage"
Pamela Anderson has discussed her rumoured relationship with Julian Assange on Good Morning Britain, revealing that although she does “love” the WikiLeaks founder and finds “nothing sexier than courage”, she wouldn’t define what they have as “romance”.
The actress and model sparked speculation that she might be involved with Assange when she was seen visiting him on numerous occasions in the last year.
Anderson frequently delivers lunch to Assange
Assange has been staying in the Ecuadorian Embassy in London for more than five years, to avoid extradition to the US for breaching bail conditions regarding now-dropped rape allegations.
GMB presenter Piers Morgan quizzed Anderson about their relationship, which she said began when they met through the fashion designer Vivienne Westwood.
More like this
“She introduced me and we got to know each other. I’ve seen him for a long time now. He is a freedom fighter. He’s, I think, one of the most important people in the world,” she said.
Addressing rumours of a romance, Anderson said: “Everywhere I go I have a romantic adventure. We’re friendly yes. Very friendly. I love Julian. He’s one of the most interesting people I’ve ever met. He’s very brave. And then there’s nothing sexier than courage.”
Pressed on whether that meant it was a romance, she said: “I wouldn’t call it romance. I have romance in my life. Can one man do it all? That’s what I want to know. One for conversation, one to be a lover. I’m very lucky.”
Asked if she is in love with Assange, she said: “I love him. No. I have a romantic partner.”
Anderson then joked that the “romantic partner” in question is “terribly jealous” of Assange.