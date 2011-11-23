The gong is being awarded to celebrate Newsround’s 40th anniversary, which falls in April 2012, and the programme’s contribution to children’s television during its four decades on air.

“Newsround was the first show of its kind in the world and I’m deeply thankful to Bafta for recognising it as such. Newsround was and always will be my little baby and I couldn’t be more proud of it now it’s all grown up,” said John Craven.

The children’s news show first aired in 1972 with a staff of three and only two transmissions per week, but has grown to the point where nowadays it broadcasts some 50 bulletins a week over CBBC, BBC1 and BBC2 and is one of the few children’s programmes to attract an audience of over 800,000 viewers.

More like this

Commenting on the Bafta honour for Newsround, BBC Director General Mark Thompson said: “For 39 years Newsround has been one of the real jewels in the BBC's crown and we're incredibly proud of it and everything it’s done.

Advertisement

"So many, many congratulations to the programme and everyone who works on it today and who has worked on it for this amazing award.”