From now on, new projects that it commissions with a rating of TV-14 or Pg-13 (the third highest rating in the USA) will be smoking and e-cigarette free. Projects with higher ratings will only have smoking if it is "essential to the creative vision of the artist or because it's character-defining."

Smoking information will also be included as part of the ratings on Netflix, notes about which will begin to appear in the top left hand corner of the screen at the beginning of each title, alongside notifications about sexual and violent content.

The news coincides - coincidentally, Netflix says - with the launch of Stranger Things 3, a show whose adult protagonist, Jim Hopper (David Harbour), is a chain-smoking cop.

More like this

A Netflix source told RadioTimes.com that it began "discouraging the portrayal of smoking in our content last year for newly commissioned series and films - particularly in titles directed to younger audiences", but that it had not shared anything with the media until now.

Advertisement

Check out the full statement from Netflix below.