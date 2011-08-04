Kaplinsky became the highest-paid newsreader in the country when she joined Channel 5 in 2008. She had become well known for presenting BBC Breakfast and the BBC Six o’Clock News.

During her three years at Channel 5, where she fronted the early evening bulletin Five News with Natasha Kaplinsky, she herself took maternity leave twice.

The newsreader parted ways with the channel in December and has since been presenting ITV1 talent show Born to Shine.

More like this

In an interview with the Daily Mail in March, Kaplinsky said, “I’ve been at home since Christmas when Five didn’t renew my contract and I am getting bored.” The newspaper reported her new contract with ITV is believed to be around £200,000.

Advertisement

On her new position, announced yesterday, Kaplinsky said, "I am very much enjoying being part of ITV's line-up, and thrilled to be returning to my first love, news. This is an exciting chance to work with the talented team in the ITV newsroom."