Airing on weekdays at 10am for two weeks, the show will be helmed by TV presenter Michelle Ackerley and Dr Xand van Tulleken, as well as broadcaster Angela Rippon – who is currently in isolation at her home.

It will also feature fitness segments hosted by Mr Motivator – aka Derrick Evans, who found fame in the early '90s leading exercise sessions on ITV's (then) breakfast show, GMTV.

Speaking about his involvement, Mr Motivator said: "Now more than ever it is important to keep our bodies and minds healthy. Everybody say yeah, let’s get happy and be wicked at home!"

Dr Xand van Tullekan added: "During this uncertain period it is essential that viewers feel connected and positive.

"HealthCheck UK Live will be an upbeat and friendly platform from which audiences can get trusted, accurate medical advice, while also supporting those who feel lonely or need a lift during this time."

The BBC has confirmed stringent social distancing rules will be enforced during filming to ensure the safety of cast and crew.

Carla-Maria Lawson, Head of BBC Daytime and Early Peak, commented: "Millions of viewers are tuning in to BBC news and topical shows such as The One Show, to bring them the very latest advice on Covid-19 and for a trusted and reassuring presence during this most challenging of times.

"HealthCheck UK Live will enhance this offering to viewers, providing a guide to staying happy and healthy at home with a fantastic presenting line-up."

HealthCheck UK Live will air each weekday at 10am on BBC One for two weeks from Monday 30 March 2020 – check out what else is on with our TV Guide