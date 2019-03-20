A helpful mouse was captured tidying away items left out on a work bench, picking up nuts and bolts in its mouth before storing them in a box.

Viewers of the footage, posted by ITV News, were quite reasonably fascinated by the mouse's Marie Kondo-style approach, with many expressing their hopes that any small animals living in their own homes would "take a lesson".

"It's a mouse Marie Kondo," Anna Mazzola posted on Twitter.

And the official Twitter account for the classic children's series Bagpuss also tweeted the video, accompanied by the lyrics to the Bagpuss Mice's tidying up song.

We wonder if this mouse can sing...