Trump’s personal @realDonaldTrump account has 43.6 million followers, and is often used by the president to air his grievances against Hollywood, North Korean leader Kim Jong-Un and the national press.

Cryptically, Duysak has called the move “a mistake” and told TechCrunch that the “random” deactivation was due to a series of unspecified “coincidences” that had occurred on his final day.

“I had a wild time in America,” Duysak said. “I was tired sometimes. And everyone can do mistakes. I did a mistake.”

Trump’s Twitter account made the headlines again on Wednesday when he controversially retweeted inflammatory anti-Muslim videos from the British far-right group Britain First.

Many of Duysak’s fans said that he deserved a Nobel Peace Prize for deactivating Trump’s account earlier this month, and they were probably wishing he still worked at Twitter yesterday. Alas, he is being very humble about the whole affair.

“I don’t deserve to be nominated for the Nobel Peace Prize,” Duysak said. “I just want to continue an ordinary life.”