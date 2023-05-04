There are also mayoral elections in Bedford, Leicester, Mansfield and Middlesbrough.

Local election day is upon us, with voters making their way to the polls across England. Voting began at 7am in 230 local authorities, marking the largest round of local elections since 2019.

Local elections typically reflect voters’ attitudes around neighbourhood level issues, such as the state of local parks and pavements, when bins are collected, and access to facilities such as hospitals and libraries.

But when can we expect the key results and how can you watch them? Read on for everything you need to know.

When are the local elections 2023?

The local elections 2023 are taking place on Thursday 4th May in England, and two weeks later on Thursday 18th May in Northern Ireland.

Polling stations are open from 7am on May 4th and will close at 10pm, after which the votes will be counted.

How to watch council election results 2023

Viewers can keep up to date with the latest developments on various news channels, including BBC News and Sky News.

Local election coverage on BBC One will kick off at 11:40pm on Thursday 4th May, with Laura Kuenssberg carrying viewers through to breakfast at 6am.

Meanwhile, coverage on Sky News will kick off at 12am and continue through to 5am.

What time will local election results 2023 be announced?

The first results will be announced in the early hours of Friday 5th May. The rest of the results around the country will be announced throughout the day.

Here is the full list of expected times for results being announced, based on the 2019 elections.

Friday 5th May:

Broxbourne – 0:30

Rushmoor – 1:00

Basildon – 1:30

Castle Point – 1:30

Halton – 1:30

Harlow – 1:30

Hartlepool – 1:30

Sunderland – 1:30

Brentwood – 2:00

Chorley – 2:00

Ipswich – 2:00

Newcastle-upon-Tyne – 2:00

Redditch – 2:00

Rochford – 2:00

Sandwell – 2:00

Sefton – 2:00

South Tyneside – 2:00

Tamworth – 2:00

Thurrock – 2:00

Hart – 2:30

Havant – 2:30

North East Lincolnshire – 2:30

Portsmouth – 2:30

Stevenage – 2:30

Worcester – 2:30

Boston – 3:00

Colchester – 3:00

Cotswold – 3:00

Dudley – 3:00

Kingston-upon-Hull – 3:00

Lincoln – 3:00

North Lincolnshire – 3:00

North West Leicestershire – 3:00

Peterborough – 3:00

South Holland – 3:00

Eastleigh – 3:10

Exeter – 3:30

Hertsmere – 3:30

North Norfolk – 3:30

Reading – 3:30

Salford – 3:30

Bath and North East Somerset – 4:00

Bolsover – 4:00

Bolton – 4:00

Braintree – 4:00

Coventry – 4:00

North Devon – 4:00

Plymouth – 4:00

Southend-on-Sea – 4:00

Dacorum – 4:30

Hinckley and Bosworth – 4:30

East Hertfordshire – 5:00

Telford and Wrekin – 5:00

Tendring – 5:00

Windsor and Maidenhead Royal – 5:00

Ashfield – 5:30

Bassetlaw – 5:30

West Lindsey – 5:30

South Kesteven – 6:00

Tameside – 6:00

Medway – 6:30

Stoke-on-Trent – 6:30

South Gloucestershire – 7:00

East Lindsey – 11:30

Manchester – 11:45

Herefordshire – 12:00

Gateshead – 12:30

Solihull – 12:30

Walsall – 12:30

Worthing – 12:30

Broadland – 13:00

Cannock Chase – 13:00

Knowsley – 13:00

North Tyneside – 13:00

North Warwickshire – 13:00

Rossendale – 13:00

South Norfolk – 13:00

Stratford-on-Avon – 13:00

Warwick – 13:00

Blackburn with Darwen – 13:30

Bracknell Forest – 13:30

Burnley – 13:30

Crawley – 13:30

Fenland – 13:30

Folkestone & Hythe – 13:30

Maidstone – 13:30

East Devon – 14:00

East Staffordshire – 14:00

Hyndburn – 14:00

Lichfield – 14:00

Mansfield – 14:00

North Hertfordshire – 14:00

Rugby – 14:00

Runnymede – 14:00

Tewkesbury – 14:00

Torbay – 14:00

Torridge – 14:00

Welwyn Hatfield – 14:00

West Devon – 14:00

Reigate and Banstead – 14:15

Elmbridge – 14:30

Forest of Dean – 14:30

Newark and Sherwood – 14:30

Preston – 14:30

Teignbridge – 14:30

Barnsley – 15:00

Blackpool – 15:00

Breckland – 15:00

Calderdale – 15:00

Canterbury – 15:00

Darlington – 15:00

Derbyshire Dales – 15:00

East Cambridgeshire – 15:00

East Riding of Yorkshire – 15:00

Epping Forest – 15:00

Erewash – 15:00

Kirklees – 15:00

Maldon – 15:00

Middlesbrough – 15:00

Milton Keynes – 15:00

Rochdale – 15:00

Sevenoaks – 15:00

Sheffield – 15:00

South Hams – 15:00

Surrey Heath – 15:00

Tandridge – 15:00

Tunbridge Wells – 15:00

Watford – 15:00

Wealden – 15:00

West Suffolk – 15:00

Wokingham – 15:00

Wychavon – 15:00

North Somerset – 15:30

Oadby & Wigston – 15:30

Ashford – 16:00

Babergh – 16:00

Blaby – 16:00

Bromsgrove – 16:00

Cambridge – 16:00

Chesterfield – 16:00

Dover – 16:00

Gravesham – 16:00

Great Yarmouth – 16:00

Harborough – 16:00

Luton – 16:00

Malvern Hills – 16:00

Melton – 16:00

Mid Suffolk – 16:00

Norwich – 16:00

Oldham – 16:00

Pendle – 16:00

Redcar & Cleveland – 16:00

Ribble Valley – 16:00

Rushcliffe – 16:00

Rutland – 16:00

Slough – 16:00

Stafford – 16:00

Staffordshire Moorlands – 16:00

St Albans – 16:00

Swindon – 16:00

Uttlesford – 16:00

Vale of White Horse – 16:00

West Lancashire – 16:00

West Oxfordshire – 16:00

Wyre – 16:00

North East Derbyshire – 16:10

Arun – 16:30

Bradford – 16:30

Broxtowe – 16:30

Cherwell – 16:30

Chichester – 16:30

Fylde – 16:30

Nottingham – 16:30

South Oxfordshire – 16:30

Stockport – 16:30

Three Rivers – 16:30

Tonbridge and Malling – 16:30

Woking – 16:30

Wolverhampton – 16:30

Basingstoke & Deane – 17:00

Bedford – 17:00

Brighton and Hove – 17:00

Bury – 17:00

Central Bedfordshire – 17:00

Charnwood – 17:00

Chelmsford – 17:00

Eastbourne – 17:00

Epsom and Ewell – 17:00

Horsham – 17:00

Leeds – 17:00

Leicester – 17:00

Lewes – 17:00

Liverpool – 17:00

North Kesteven – 17:00

Southampton – 17:00

South Derbyshire – 17:00

Stockton-on-Tees – 17:00

Swale – 17:00

Thanet – 17:00

Wigan – 17:00

Wirral – 17:00

Wyre Forest – 17:00

East Hampshire – 17:30

Gedling – 17:30

High Peak – 17:30

Lancaster – 17:30

Wakefield – 17:30

Bournemouth, Christchurch and Poole – 18:00

Dartford – 18:00

Derby – 18:00

East Suffolk – 18:00

Guildford – 18:00

King’s Lynn and West Norfolk – 18:00

Mid Devon – 18:00

Mole Valley – 18:00

New Forest – 18:00

Rother – 18:00

South Ribble – 18:00

Test Valley – 18:00

Trafford – 18:00

Waverley – 18:00

West Berkshire – 18:00

Winchester – 18:00

Spelthorne – 18:15

South Staffordshire – 18:30

Amber Valley – 19:00

Cheshire West and Chester – 19:00

Mid Sussex – 19:00

Cheshire East – 20:00

York – 20:00

