At ITV, Kuenssberg will lead the channel's analysis of the latest business stories, both in the UK and internationally - making her the equivalent of the BBC's Robert Peston.

Kuenssberg said: "The BBC has been an integral part of my life for more than a decade and I will always be grateful for the experiences I have been given. But while families round the UK cope with the squeeze and the country grapples with making its living, moving to cover British business is an even more exciting prospect."

Kuenssberg is extremely popular on Twitter, where she has nearly 59,000 followers as @BBCLauraK. However, she today set up a new account, @ITVLauraK.

