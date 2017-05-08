Adverts for unhealthy foods high in fat, salt or sugar (HFSS) are already banned on TV aimed specifically at children, but the new plans would impact all shows before the watershed.

The idea is part of Labour’s proposed battle on childhood obesity, which aims to slim the number of overweight children and save the NHS £6 billion in 10 years.

Speaking on BBC breakfast, Labour's shadow health secretary Jonathan Ashworth said: "We are asking people to think about the impact and asking the advertising industry to recognise by putting their messages into things like Britain's Got Talent all the time, it is having an effect on children saying they want to eat and drink this stuff."

In case you need reminding, the general election will take place on 8th June.