“There are very few TV programmes that are part of the national fabric, and my years working with the Crimewatch team have been a great privilege”, Young said in a statement released by the BBC. “With the crucial help of viewers, the show has played a pivotal role in solving crimes for more than 30 years - long may that invaluable work continue.”

Young’s last Crimewatch broadcast will be in December, but she’ll continue to present Desert Island Discs on BBC Radio 4 and continue to work as part of the BBC Events coverage team.

She’s also due to present Cue The Queen: Celebrating The Christmas Speech, a special one-hour documentary about the history of the iconic Christmas broadcast.

“Kirsty has been such an integral part of Crimewatch over the last seven years and she will be greatly missed”, said Controller of BBC1 Charlotte Moore. “Nevertheless, Kirsty will continue to play an important role on BBC One and I’m looking forward to her special documentary about the Queen's Christmas message next month.”

Young will be back on TV screens again in 2016 to present a one-hour special honouring the work of Sir David Attenborough, who celebrates his 90th birthday next year.

A new BBC Crimewatch presenter will be announced in due course.