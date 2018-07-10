Jon Snow was trying to conduct a very serious interview with Tory MP Jacob Rees-Mogg about the shock resignations within the Conservative Party, but had to take matters into his own hands when nearby protesters became just too loud to speak over.

"Guys, could you just shut up for just three minutes?" he called out. "Three minutes? I have got someone to speak to,” he said, much to the amusement of Rees-Mogg.