It wasn't all plain sailing for Humphrys as he admitted the "whooshing" left him feeling a tad queasy.

But he posed the, err, important questions, like, 'Would virtual reality be able to replicate the experience of having sex?'

Before long he was trending on Twitter – but there was a catch...

More like this

That's not how you spell Humphrys!

The misspelling didn't go unnoticed.

If you missed this morning's test drive, you can listen on the Radio 4 website – or alternatively watch him use VR to take to the stage with Kasabian. You don't need us to tell you it's entertaining...