John Humphrys trying virtual reality for the first time is exactly what you'd expect
The Today presenter boldly stepped into the 21st century this morning
Radio 4 presenter John Humphrys has boldly stepped into the world of virtual reality.
VR is the latest trend to sweep the tech world – and starred in Facebook founder Mark Zuckerberg's presentation at Samsung's recent Mobile World Congress – so as part of this morning's Today programme, the broadcaster tried out a virtual reality headset for the very first time. And the results were rather entertaining when transmitted over the airwaves.
It wasn't all plain sailing for Humphrys as he admitted the "whooshing" left him feeling a tad queasy.
But he posed the, err, important questions, like, 'Would virtual reality be able to replicate the experience of having sex?'
Before long he was trending on Twitter – but there was a catch...
That's not how you spell Humphrys!
The misspelling didn't go unnoticed.
If you missed this morning's test drive, you can listen on the Radio 4 website – or alternatively watch him use VR to take to the stage with Kasabian. You don't need us to tell you it's entertaining...