On average, women earn 14.1 per cent less than men, receiving only 86p for every pound a man earns. The Fawcett Society, the charity behind the campaign, estimates that this means that from today (10th November) women effectively work for free.

BBC staff are lending their support to the campaign after the BBC's gender pay gap was exposed after salary figures for its highest earning on screen talent were revealed earlier this year.

Participants include presenter Victoria Derbyshire, Today hosts Mishal Husain and Sarah Montague, BBC Five Live presenter Rachel Burden, Woman's Hour host Jane Garvey, Radio presenter Anita Anand, Front Row's Samira Ahmed, Radio 1's Jo Whiley, BBC Breakfast's Lousie Minchin and presenter Clare Balding.

More like this

In June it was revealed that just a third of the 96 on-screen stars earning over £150,000 a year are women, with the top seven earners all men.

Advertisement

More than 40 of the BBC’s leading female stars wrote to Hall after the pay list was published to demand that the director-general takes urgent action over the discrepancy.