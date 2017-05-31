Corbyn was speaking at a Labour rally today when he revealed his decision to take part and challenged May to face him at the debate.

"It’s very odd that you have an election campaign where [the Labour party] go out and talk to people all the time and the Prime Minister seems to have difficulty in meeting anyone or having a debate," said Corbyn. "There is a debate in Cambridge tonight – I don’t know what she’s doing this evening, but it’s not far from London – I invite her to go to Cambridge and debate her policies, debate her record, debate their plans, debate their proposals and let the public make up their mind..."

"I don't know what she's doing this evening... I invite her to debate": @jeremycorbyn invites @theresa_may to TV debate pic.twitter.com/3Kfk2f6dmw — Sky News (@SkyNews) May 31, 2017

The BBC Election Debate is tonight, Wednesday 31st May, at 7:30pm on BBC1