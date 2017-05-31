Jeremy Corbyn WILL take part in the BBC Election Debate
The Labour leader has challenged Prime Minister Theresa May to face him on Tuesday night
Positive performances this week on Channel 4/Sky's interrogation The Battle For Number 10 and the rather more sedate but equally important One Show may have convinced Jeremy Corbyn that he is on a roll because the Labour leader has announced that he will take part in tonight's BBC Election Debate.
Hosted by Mishal Husain, the programme will pit Corbyn against fellow party leaders including the Lib Dem's Tim Farron, UKIP's Paul Nuttall, the Greens' Caroline Lucas and Plaid Cymru's Leanne Wood, as well as SNP representative Angus Robertson, but will not feature an appearance from Tory leader Theresa May, who is instead sending Home Secretary Amber Rudd.
Corbyn was speaking at a Labour rally today when he revealed his decision to take part and challenged May to face him at the debate.
"It’s very odd that you have an election campaign where [the Labour party] go out and talk to people all the time and the Prime Minister seems to have difficulty in meeting anyone or having a debate," said Corbyn. "There is a debate in Cambridge tonight – I don’t know what she’s doing this evening, but it’s not far from London – I invite her to go to Cambridge and debate her policies, debate her record, debate their plans, debate their proposals and let the public make up their mind..."
"I don't know what she's doing this evening... I invite her to debate": @jeremycorbyn invites @theresa_may to TV debate pic.twitter.com/3Kfk2f6dmw
— Sky News (@SkyNews) May 31, 2017
The BBC Election Debate is tonight, Wednesday 31st May, at 7:30pm on BBC1