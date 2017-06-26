Speaking at Glastonbury Festival, Corbyn told NME that running through fields of wheat was "terrible" behaviour.

"I'm far too responsible a citizen to run through a wheat field," he said, explaining why he had not leaped out of his car on the way to Worthy Farm in Somerset to indulge in a bit of wheat-field-running.

"I grew up in the countryside, in Wiltshire, and then later in Shropshire, and I was taught from a very, very early age you walk round the edge of a cropped field. You don't walk through fields of wheat because it'll damage the wheat.

"I'm totally shocked that anybody would run through a wheat field and damage wheat. It's a terrible thing to do."