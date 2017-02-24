"I’ve lived through years of this b*llshit frankly from you people and I want no more of it,” Farage told Morgan, after the ITV host quizzed Farage about his former political colleagues.

Farage, who has stepped down as Ukip leader, said he was not responsible for the actions of his former party, after Morgan questioned whether some of their behaviour was racist.

“I’ve stood down as UKIP leader. I’m not responsible for these people anymore," he said, adding later, "It is because of these irrelevant people, who held no position, they happened to join an organisation and because of these irrelevant people being demonised by liberal media, I’ve had to live years, frankly, of being frightened of walking out into the street all because the media picked out these people.

More like this

"And because of these people, [the media] attempted to demonise me and give me a bad name. And you’re surprised three years on when I have to live like a virtual prisoner that I’m not happy about it?”

Farage also denied he had ambitions to become Prime Minister, although he said that "anything can happen" if the Brexit 'promise' was not fulfilled.

"I think it’s unlikely but what Brexit showed, what 2016 showed, is that all of the old certainties are out of the window,” he said. "This country would have to go through disappointment post-Brexit on a huge, huge scale. If this political class let us down on Brexit, then anything can happen.”

The politician admitted that he was a "difficult" husband, in an interview recorded before reports emerged that he had split with his wife Kristen.

Advertisement

Piers Morgan's Life Stories airs tonight (Friday 24 February) at 9pm on ITV