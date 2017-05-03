As in the broadcaster's two previous general election debates, leaders will each be given the opportunity to make a short opening statement at the beginning of the programme and closing remarks at the end. During the live debate, they will get the chance, in turn, to answer questions asked by members of the studio audience, before the floor is opened up to "a period of free flowing debate". ITV News anchor Julie Etchingham will host the programme.

Despite being a staple of US politics, televised leaders' debates are relatively new to Britain. ITV broadcast the first one ahead of the 2010 general election and followed it with the only seven-party leaders’ debate in 2015, which drew an average audience of over 7 million.

The ITV Leaders’ Debate will air on Thursday 18th May