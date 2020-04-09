The NHS Charities Together 'Million Claps' Appeal was announced earlier today, live, on ITV's Good Morning Britain. It urges those who are able, to donate £5 to the health service by texting CLAP to 70507. It also encourages participants to include a personal message which will be delivered to NHS workers.

NHS Charities Together is a national membership body incorporating over 140 organisations. They have been managing the NHS COVID-19 Appeal and have already raised more than £16 million of the original £100 million goal – £2.6 million of which came via last weekend's Virtual Grand National.

The announcement comes ahead of ITV's second Clap for our Carers TV pause, where the channel puts all programmes on hold at 8pm on Thursdays to cheer on NHS staff across the country battling the COVID-19 pandemic.

The channel has also revealed it will dedicate next Thursday – April 16th – to NHS staff, where it will thank and celebrate "all the unsung heroes in our NHS" in the "most uplifting and most meaningful way we can".

Clare Phillips, director of social purpose at ITV, said of this morning's announcement: "This appeal is a vital way of helping people who work for the NHS when they need it the most. We’re delighted to partner with NHS Charities Together and put ITV’s full weight behind a campaign that will give back to the heroic NHS staff."

Ellie Orton, chief executive of NHS Charities Together, added, "With this fantastic support of ITV, we’re asking everyone if they can, to join in #OneMillionClaps so we can raise at least £5 million for our cherished health service staff and volunteers and more if Gift Aid declarations can be made. Please help us to show every nurse, doctor and all NHS staff including vital volunteers and carers, that while they care for us, we care for them.

"And this is more than money. Each thank you that we receive through #OneMillionClaps will be routed back to local hospitals to directly share with their staff. We hope this amazing gesture will lift their spirits and show them that while they fight for us, we have their back."

Hands and phones at the ready, people.

