The aim was to encourage children staying at home during lockdown to remain busy by creating designs to send in to the broadcaster – so they could be in with the chance of seeing it projected onto ITV logo idents during the channel’s ad breaks.

Each child whose work is shown will be credited on-screen.

Get Netflix and on demand news and recommendations direct to your inbox Sign up to receive our newsletter! Email address Sign Up By entering your details, you are agreeing to our terms and conditions and privacy policy. You can unsubscribe at any time.

In a statement, ITV described the response they have since received as "huge", and in view of which, have decided to expand the project for a longer period of time to ensure more children get to see their work on TV.

More like this

Originally, submissions made before the deadline of Sunday 19th April had the chance of appearing on-screen from today (Monday 20th April) until Sunday 26th April.

But the broadcaster has now extended this timeframe to two weeks, from today until Sunday 3rd May.

Current ITV Create idents feature NHS staff and their creation

Of the project, director of viewer marketing Paul Ridsdale has said: “We know that keeping children entertained at home can be a challenge in the current climate, so we thought this project was the perfect opportunity to celebrate the nation's budding artists, whilst also hopefully offering parents some support."

ITV Kids Create builds on the existing ident approach, ITV Creates, which launched at the start of 2019.

ITV Creates launched as a new on-screen identity project across the ITV main channel where new idents are showcased each week, with a different interpretation of the channel’s logo created by a wide range of British artists.

Currently, ITV Creates idents running on the channel by On The Mend feature members of NHS staff and their creation.

Advertisement

Check out what's on with our TV Guide.